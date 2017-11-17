Existing Home Sales Gains Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1000 Leading Index Oct +0.9% (7) -0.2%
Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Oct 5.41M (11) 5.39M
-- percent change Oct +0.4% +0.7%
Wednesday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 18 241K (8) 249K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Oct +0.2% (10) +2.0%*
1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 98.0 (7) 97.8**
(Final)
Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Nov 54.2 (3) 54.6***
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Nov N/A 55.3***
*Revised Figure
**Nov Prelim Reading
***End Oct-Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
