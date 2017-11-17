On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, November 17 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 426,376 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,325 13,400 13,250 13,315 13,310 5 308,578 265,204

Mar-18 13,510 13,560 13,455 13,520 13,520 0 42 734

Apr-18 - - - 13,625 13,625 0 0 90

May-18 13,775 13,830 13,700 13,765 13,765 0 111,654 173,430

Jun-18 13,810 13,820 13,740 13,780 13,770 10 28 1,108

Jul-18 13,800 13,895 13,800 13,835 13,815 20 20 1,190

Aug-18 - - - 13,955 13,955 0 0 1,076

Sep-18 14,145 14,185 14,055 14,120 14,110 10 6,048 22,250

Oct-18 14,155 14,155 14,155 14,155 14,095 60 2 24

Nov-18 14,235 14,325 14,235 14,280 14,295 -15 4 10

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)