China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, November 17 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 426,376 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,325 13,400 13,250 13,315 13,310 5 308,578 265,204
Mar-18 13,510 13,560 13,455 13,520 13,520 0 42 734
Apr-18 - - - 13,625 13,625 0 0 90
May-18 13,775 13,830 13,700 13,765 13,765 0 111,654 173,430
Jun-18 13,810 13,820 13,740 13,780 13,770 10 28 1,108
Jul-18 13,800 13,895 13,800 13,835 13,815 20 20 1,190
Aug-18 - - - 13,955 13,955 0 0 1,076
Sep-18 14,145 14,185 14,055 14,120 14,110 10 6,048 22,250
Oct-18 14,155 14,155 14,155 14,155 14,095 60 2 24
Nov-18 14,235 14,325 14,235 14,280 14,295 -15 4 10
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
