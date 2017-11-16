TransCanada Investigating Keystone Pipeline Leak in South Dakota

TransCanada Corp. (TRP) said Thursday it is investigating an oil leak of about 5,000 barrels, or 210,000 gallons, along its Keystone pipeline in South Dakota.

The company said crews responded to the leak in Amherst, S.D., Thursday morning after a drop in pressure was detected in its operating system. TransCanada crews shut down its Keystone pipeline at about 6 a.m. Central Standard Time.

The section of pipe, located about 35 miles south of the Ludden pump station in Marshall County, S.D., was isolated within 15 minutes and emergency response procedures were activated, the company said.

TransCanada said it has informed its shippers and customers that the pipeline, which directs products from Hardisty, Alberta, to Cushing, Okla., and near Patoka, Ill., is expected to remain shut down as crews respond to the incident.

The leak doesn't affect the southern leg of the Keystone system from Cushing to the Gulf Coast.

TransCanada, which operates a network of natural gas pipelines that extends more than 56,900 miles, said it has been in contact with state and federal regulators, including the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the National Response Center.

"The safety of the public and environment are our top priorities and we will continue to provide updates as they become available," the company said in prepared remarks.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

November 16, 2017 16:36 ET (21:36 GMT)