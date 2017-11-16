Rising U.S. Oil Stocks Weigh on Prices

Oil prices edged down Thursday on rising U.S. petroleum inventories.

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was down 0.3% at $61.72 a barrel in London midmorning trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.2% at $55.20 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday released data showing that crude stockpiles climbed by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 10, ahead of analysts' forecasts.

"The main health barometer of the global oil market is the OECD stock level, the biggest part of which is U.S. commercial stocks," according to Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

Mr. Varga noted that the EIA figures reinforced "bearish sentiment" in the market that was set in motion earlier in the week when the International Energy Agency released its monthly oil-market report. The agency lowered its global oil demand forecasts for this year and next, suggesting the oil price rally seen over the past months could be short-lived.

Oil prices have risen more than 20% since the start of September, with Brent holding steady over $60 a barrel for the first time in over two years.

Oil market observers have cautioned that higher prices could incentivize U.S. shale oil producers to increase their output, which could slow the market rebalance and weigh on prices.

The EIA on Wednesday also said U.S. oil production rose to a record weekly high last week of 9.645 million barrels.

The agency's weekly U.S. production estimates "have now climbed above the monthly all-time high from April 2015, while implied production figures have been running above 10 million barrels a day for three weeks in a row," according to analysts at consultancy JBC Energy.

Analysts and investors are looking ahead to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna in two weeks. The cartel and other major producers including Russia are expected to extend an agreement to curb global production through next year. The deal, first agreed last year, has reined in global supply by roughly 2% and is set to expire in March.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was down 0.4% at $1.72 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel, changed hands at $555.75 a metric ton, down 0.2% from the previous settlement.

