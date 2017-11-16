U.K. Faces Hurdles on Path to a Free-Trade Era

British leaders envision a free-trade bonanza from Brexit, but they confront some thorny challenges in just keeping the global trade benefits Britain already enjoys as a European Union member.

Congressional Leaders Close In on Spending Deal

Top congressional leaders are getting closer to a deal on raising the federal government's overall spending levels for the next two years, people familiar with the discussions said Thursday.

Bond Investors' Suit Claims Dealers Colluded on Treasurys Prices

Some of the largest bond trading firms on Wall Street boosted profits by colluding to set prices at auctions of government debt, according to an amended complaint to a lawsuit filed by a group of investors.

Fed's Williams: Time For Central Bankers to Weigh New Policy Toolkit

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams called again on Thursday for policy makers to rethink how they conduct monetary policy in a changed economic and financial landscape.

Mester Says Fed Should Reassess Its Inflation Target

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said now is a good time for the U.S. central bank to reassess how it sets its policy goals, joining other officials in calling on the Fed to rethink its 2% inflation target.

Fed's Kaplan 'Actively Considering' Support for Rate Increase

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Thursday he is "actively considering" supporting an increase in short-term interest rates at coming U.S. central bank policy meetings.

Trump Is Expected to Name OMB Director Interim Head of Consumer Regulator

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is expected to be tapped by the White House to serve as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau when the agency's current head, Richard Cordray, resigns from his post later in November.

Ken Phelan to Become Acting Director at OFR

Ken Phelan, who was appointed chief risk officer of the Treasury Department in 2014, has been tapped to serve as acting director at the Office of Financial Research, sources said.

Fed's Brainard: Consumers Need Control of Their Financial Data

Consumers need to be in control of their financial data, Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said, wading into a continuing debate about rules governing the use of personal data in new financial products.

FCC Rolls Back Limits on Local-Media Ownership

New changes in federal media ownership rules approved are likely to touch off a wave of deal-making, reordering the local-TV landscape.

November 16, 2017