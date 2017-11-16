Stocks Regain Ground After Losing Streak

Continue Reading Below

Soaring Wal-Mart shares and the passage of a tax-overhaul bill in the House helped U.S. stock indexes log their biggest gains since September.

Trump Is Expected to Name OMB Director Interim Head of Consumer Regulator

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is expected to be tapped by the White House to serve as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau when the agency's current head, Richard Cordray, resigns from his post later in November.

Senate Approves Joseph Otting for Top Banking Role

The Senate approved Joseph Otting as the comptroller of the currency, filling one of the remaining positions on the Trump administration's financial team.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Phelan to Become Acting Director at OFR

Ken Phelan, who was appointed chief risk officer of the Treasury Department in 2014, has been tapped to serve as acting director at the Office of Financial Research, sources said.

Norway Considers Pulling Its $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Out of Oil Stocks

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it may stop buying oil and gas stocks, a move that would deprive the energy sector of investment from a $1 trillion asset manager.

Rising U.S. Oil Stocks Weigh on Prices

Oil prices extended their losing streak as rising U.S. petroleum inventories and wavering demand forecasts continued to weigh on the market.

Fed's Williams: Time For Central Bankers to Weigh New Policy Toolkit

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams called again on Thursday for policy makers to rethink how they conduct monetary policy in a changed economic and financial landscape.

Mester Says Fed Should Reassess Its Inflation Target

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said now is a good time for the U.S. central bank to reassess how it sets its policy goals, joining other officials in calling on the Fed to rethink its 2% inflation target.

Fed's Kaplan 'Actively Considering' Support for Rate Increase

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Thursday he is "actively considering" supporting an increase in short-term interest rates at coming U.S. central bank policy meetings.

Yellen to Testify Before Joint Economic Committee Nov. 29

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will testify to the Joint Economic Committee on Nov. 29, in what likely will be her last congressional hearing before her term as chairwoman ends.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)