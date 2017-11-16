Stocks Regain Ground After Losing Streak

Rising shares of Wal-Mart Stores and other consumer staples companies surged, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace for its biggest gain since September.

Norway Considers Pulling Its $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Out of Oil Stocks

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it may stop buying oil and gas stocks, a move that would deprive the energy sector of investment from a $1 trillion asset manager.

Rising U.S. Oil Stocks Weigh on Prices

Oil prices edged lower Thursday as rising U.S. petroleum inventories and wavering demand forecasts continued to weigh on the market.

BOE Will Act When 'Concrete' Details on Brexit Are Known, Officials Say

The Bank of England's senior officials pledged to act quickly to control inflation and support the economy once there is "concrete" information about the kind of deal the U.K. is going to strike as it leaves the EU.

U.S. Industrial Production Increased Strongly in October

U.S. manufacturing made a strong post-hurricane recovery in October, making up almost all output lost from hurricanes Harvey and Irma and boosting overall industrial production.

Treasury's New Approach to Debt: Go Short

The Treasury department is set to increase the share of shorter-term debt issuance and reduce the share of longer debt issuance, ending a yearslong trend that favored long-term debt issuance.

China Banking Regulator Looks to Tighten Investment Rules

China's banking regulator published draft rules Thursday to rein in investment in commercial lenders, including a provision requiring official approval for buying stakes of more than 5%.

The Fed is Poisoning the Market. Here's the Antidote.

The Fed's communication strategy is encouraging bad risk taking and complacency. It's time to give the market a real surprise, says columnist James Mackintosh.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 249,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose for the second straight week, but remained near historically low levels headed into the holiday season.

Philadelphia Fed Report Says Manufacturing Continues to Expand

Manufacturing activity across the mid-Atlantic expanded at a slower pace in November, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said in a report.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)