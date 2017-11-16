Volkswagen Plans $12 Billion Electric-Car Blitz in China
Volkswagen said it and its Chinese joint-venture partners will jointly invest nearly $12 billion by 2025 in developing electric cars for the local market, enough to roll out a total of 40 models.
Meredith Pursues Takeover of Time Inc.
Meredith has lined up financing commitments from several banks as well as the billionaire Koch brothers in pursuit of a takeover of Time Inc.
Amtrak Posts Lowest Operating Loss in Decades as Ridership Grows
Amtrak recorded its lowest operating loss in decades this year, as the national passenger railroad pushes to one day break even. In financial results released Thursday, Amtrak broke passenger and revenue records for the year ending Sept. 30, helping to narrow its operating loss to $194 million.
AT&T Wireless Customers Report Network Problems
AT&T's wireless network suffered a widespread failure Wednesday night that prevented some customers from placing or receiving calls.
Activist Peltz Narrowly Wins P&G Board Seat, New Count Shows
Activist investor Nelson Peltz won a proxy fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble by a slim 43,000 vote margin, a preliminary report says, weeks after the company had declared victory in fending off his bid.
Electrolux Upbeat on Market Demand
Electrolux said it expects the overall positive demand trend it has seen across most markets in 2017 to continue in 2018.
3i Forecasts Continued Strong Growth
3i Group reported an 8% rise in its net asset value per share in the first half of the year and said it was on track to deliver another year of strong growth in its private-equity portfolio.
Chinese Banks Find a Convertible Solution to Capital Problem
Struggling midsize banks that need to raise equity are turning increasingly to the convertible-bond market.
Former Israeli Actress Alleged to Be Operative for Intelligence Firm
Stella Penn Pechanac has been accused of working as an operative of corporate-investigation firm Black Cube and gathering information on critics of Harvey Weinstein, U.S. insurer AmTrust Financial, and now, a Canadian private-equity firm.
Wilbur Ross Sued Over Fees By Firm's Former Executives
Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross and the firm he founded were sued by three of his former colleagues who say WL Ross & Co. pocketed management fees from the general partnerships that handled its private-equity investments.
November 16, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)