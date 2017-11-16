Investec Bank plc Investec Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Tesco Plc

TIDMINVP TIDMTSCO
Continue Reading Below
FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN
EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS
(OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
Investec Bank plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant
securities this form relates: Tesco plc
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Investec are Broker to
principal trader is connected: Booker Group plc
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest 15(th) November 2017
practicable date prior to the disclosure
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the
exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect YES - Booker Group plc
of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
"N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than
one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b),
copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of
relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of
the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the
dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
200,000 0.0024
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL: 200,000 0.0024
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should
be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'
and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned
and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b),
(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of Purchases/ sales Total number Highest price Lowest price
relevant of securities per unit per unit
security paid/received paid/received
Ordinary Purchase 175,000 187 184
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Product description Nature of dealing Number of Price
relevant e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference per
security a long/short position securities unit
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option
relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money
security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/
option varying option unit received
etc. relates per
unit
(ii) Exercise
Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise
relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per
security against unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or
any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,
relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement
to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the
exempt principal trader making the disclosure and
any party to the offer or any person acting in concert
with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should
not be included. If there are no such agreements,
arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to
options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,
formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader
making the disclosure and any other person relating
to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under
any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal
of any relevant securities to which any derivative
is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure:
16(th) November 2017
Contact name:
Jacqueline Lovis
Telephone number:
020 7597 4815
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in
relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Investec Bank plc via Globenewswire
https://www.investec.co.uk/
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 16, 2017 03:48 ET (08:48 GMT)