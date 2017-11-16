Financials Hold Steady Amid Rate Caution -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

A rate increase at the December Federal Reserve meeting is widely expected. Most recent speeches from Fed officials, including one Thursday from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, have indicated officials are broadly in agreement on a "gradual path" of rate increases.

November 16, 2017 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)