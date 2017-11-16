Energy Down With Oil on Over-Supply Concerns -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers declined alongside oil futures amid concerns about rising U.S. inventories.
Oil futures surged for much of the last month, with the international Brent benchmark futures contract topping $60 a barrel, amid confidence that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was enforcing production limits. But renewed concerns that increased U.S. production would compensate for the reduced activity elsewhere has led to a moderation of those gains.
