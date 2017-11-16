Emerson to Increase Offer for Rockwell to $29 Billion -- Update

Emerson Electric Co. plans to boost its takeover offer for Rockwell Automation Inc., ratcheting up an effort to bring its reluctant rival to the negotiating table and forge a new giant in industrial automation.

Emerson sent a letter Thursday to Rockwell Chief Executive Blake Moret proposing a takeover at $225 a share, 60% in cash and 40% in stock for a total value of some $29 billion. Emerson disclosed the letter Thursday morning, confirming an earlier Wall Street Journal report.

It is St. Louis-based Emerson's third bid for Rockwell and compares with a $215-a-share offer put forward in October and one in August valued at $200 a share. Both were equal parts cash and stock.

The earlier overtures were met with resistance from Rockwell, which has refused to engage in negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter.

In a statement following the new bid, Rockwell said its board will "carefully review Emerson's proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company" and its shareholders.

When Emerson's effort to buy Rockwell became public late last month, Rockwell said in a statement that its board determined the proposals weren't in the best interest of the company or its investors. Mr. Moret added that the board and management "are committed to serving the best interests of the company and Rockwell Automation shareowners, and are confident in the company's strategic direction and our ability to continue delivering superior levels of growth and value creation."

Emerson is hoping that the higher offer, with a greater proportion of cash, will be enough to convince Rockwell officials to sit down and talk -- either on their own or at the urging of the company's investors.

Rockwell is holding an investor meeting Thursday in Houston.

Emerson is pushing ahead with the bid because it believes that putting the companies together would create a new powerhouse in the production of machines and software used in manufacturing, a $200 billion global market. The combined company would have a market capitalization based on current values of more than $60 billion and approximately $23 billion in annual revenue, and potentially be in a position to better compete with European rivals like Siemens AG.

The companies have complementary product lines and geographies, and Emerson believes that combining them would accelerate their growth. Rockwell's strength is in so-called discrete products used in areas including auto assembly, packaging and printing, while Emerson excels in so-called process control for power plants, oil-and-gas facilities and the like.

Customers of Rockwell, Emerson and others in the industry are increasingly looking to simplify factory-control processes and for an integrated offering.

Automation systems broadly have been a sweet spot for industrial investment as customers look for more efficiency from existing plants and as manufacturing becomes evermore automated and digital.

Emerson estimates more than $6 billion of capitalized synergies from the potential deal, which it reckons is worth an additional $10 a share to Rockwell shareholders, according to the letter. The deal would add to adjusted per-share earnings in the first year, by Emerson's calculations.

The expected offer is at a relatively rich multiple of 24 times past earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and represents a 30% premium to Rockwell's average share price in the 90 days leading up to when the pursuit became public Oct. 31.

The combined company would have an "automation center of excellence" in Milwaukee, where Rockwell is based. Emerson also indicated it is open to giving Rockwell officials important roles in the governance of a new entity.

--Andrew Tangel and Bob Tita contributed to this article.

