Cisco Shares on Track for Highest Close Since 2001

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) are on track to close at their highest level since 2001, as the company said it expects to return to revenue growth during the current quarter. Shares are up 5.8% to $36.08. Closing at that level would be the highest since early 2001, when it closed at $38.25. Cisco has been attempting to drive more revenue through recurring sales and said it now has 1,100 customers for its latest Catalyst 9000 switches, up from 200 customers previously. (austen.hufford@wsj.com; @austenhufford)
November 16, 2017 12:37 ET (17:37 GMT)