What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 15, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

U.S. manufacturing has picked up pace over the last 12 months, aided by steady global economic growth and other factors.

Total debt held by U.S. households rose to a new high last quarter, the 13th straight quarterly increase.

A junk-bond selloff centered in the telecom sector is raising concerns that weakness could spread.

Ex-Pimco CEO El-Erian is one of several candidates being considered to serve as the Fed's vice chairman.

Central bank leaders from the U.S., Europe, Japan and the U.K. defended their crisis-fighting measures.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Foxconn posted a 39% drop in net profit amid production challenges dogging Apple's iPhone X.

Venezuelan bonds fell after rating firms declared the nation in default on missed interest payments.

Japan's GDP grew at an annualized pace of 1.4% last quarter, marking its longest growth streak in 16 years.

GE lost its spot as the top industrial firm by market value after its share price slid 13% in a two-day fall.

Energy shares helped drag down stocks as crude prices fell. The Dow shed 30.23 points to 23409.47.

Oil futures tumbled as the IEA cut its demand forecast. U.S. crude fell 1.87%.

Nintendo is close to a deal with animation studio Illumination to make a movie based on the "Super Mario Bros." videogame.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)