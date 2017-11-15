Tencent Third-Quarter Net Profit Rises 69% to CNY18.01 Billion, Beating Estimates

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (0700.HK) reported a 69% increase in third-quarter net profit, driven by strong growth in its mobile-gaming and digital-content divisions and robust advertising revenue.

Continue Reading Below

The Chinese internet giant said Wednesday its net profit for the July-September period rose to 18.01 billion yuan ($2.71 billion) from CNY10.65 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence expected net profit of CNY15.7 billion.

Tencent's revenue for the period rose 61% to CNY65.21 billion, beating analysts' forecast for CNY61 billion.

Tencent shares ended 1.3% lower in Hong Kong.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

November 15, 2017 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)