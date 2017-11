Shares of telecommunications companies were flat on concern about the growth outlook for the pay-television industry.

Television and movie studio Viacom and cable operator Charter Communications reached an agreement on a renewed carriage deal to deliver Viacom's networks to Charter's 16.6 million Spectrum cable subscribers.

