Tech Lower as Risk Aversion Hits Pricey Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell as traders retreated from the sectors with the highest valuations and most exposure to changes in the economic outlook.

Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings saw shares rise after it reported brisk quarterly profit growth, supported by mobile-gaming and video-advertising sales.

Square shares rose after the payment-technology company entered the red-hot bitcoin world. A Square spokesman said the company is allowing a "small number" of users of Square Cash, its mobile money-transfer service, to buy bitcoin directly from its smartphone app.

November 15, 2017 16:53 ET (21:53 GMT)