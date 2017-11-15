P&G Stock Rises on Proxy Vote Recount

Procter & Gamble's stock is rising in extended trading as a vote recount shows investor Nelson Peltz narrowly won a board seat, weeks after P&G claimed to have shut out the investor. Preliminary proxy vote results released Wednesday afternoon show Mr. Peltz ahead of director Ernesto Zedillo, the former president of Mexico, by about 42,780 shares, a margin of 0.0016% of the shares outstanding. P&G said the vote tally is preliminary. Shares, which closed down 0.7% Wednesday, rose 3% to $90.50 after hours. (maria.armental@wsj.com)
November 15, 2017 18:45 ET (23:45 GMT)