Oil Futures Steady After Hitting 2-Week Lows Wednesday

Oil futures were little changed in Asian trading after Wednesday's declines put prices at two-week lows.

--December light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 2 cents at $55.35 a barrel in the Globex training session. January Brent rose 0.2% to $61.97.

--While data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration confirmed outside readings that crude inventories surprisingly rose last week, still the most-important near-term factor is what happens on global production caps.

--With oil recently at two-year highs, it appears those prices will be met with increased US shale production, says Rob Haworth at U.S. Bank Wealth Management

November 15, 2017 23:30 ET (04:30 GMT)