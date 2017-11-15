Stocks, Commodities Fall Further as Investors Dial Back on Risk

Stocks and commodities extended declines Wednesday as investors dialed back on riskier assets.

CFPB Director Richard Cordray to Step Down

Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said he plans to leave his job at the end of November, ending a tumultuous six-year tenure as the first head of a regulatory agency created after the financial crisis.

U.S. Retail Sales Rose 0.2% in October

American consumers modestly increased their spending in October, a sign households moderated after a hurricane-related bump the prior month.

Russia Offers Venezuela Debt Relief

Russia threw a lifeline to Venezuela on Wednesday, restructuring the more than $3 billion it is owed by its economically and politically troubled South American ally.

U.S. Consumer Prices Edged Up in October

U.S. consumer prices rose only slightly in October, showing stubbornly soft inflation is persisting.

Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Build Up

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, as inventory data showed an increase in crude stockpiles and growing U.S. production.

How a New Inflation Measure Raises Taxes on the Middle Class

Tucked into Republicans' tax overhaul bill is a technical tweak to how inflation is measured. It is designed to hold down the deficit, but over time it becomes a tax increase that hits many middle-class households who start out as the plan's beneficiaries, Greg Ip writes.

BOE Official Says Brexit May Not Bring Lower Interest Rates

A senior Bank of England official warned investors not to assume the U.K.'s looming departure from the European Union will inevitably mean lower interest rates.

What's Behind the Market Wobble?

Some assets certainly feel chillier in November than in October. Answers are elusive, but markets may have set themselves up for a fall.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 1.9 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 10, while gasoline supplies also saw a surprising 894,000-barrel rise, government data showed.

