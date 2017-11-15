Stocks Stymied as Investors Track Oil Prices

Stocks around the world extended losses Wednesday amid a deepening rout in commodity prices.

Fed's Evans Says His Anxiety Over Low Inflation Is Growing

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago leader Charles Evans expressed concern Wednesday that persistently weak inflation in the U.S. may be a more enduring force than central bankers now recognize.

White House Weighs Former Pimco CEO El-Erian for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering economist Mohamed El-Erian as one of several candidates to potentially to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman.

Pence Presses CEOs to Help Sell Tax Overhaul

Vice President Mike Pence said he believes that Republicans will secure the votes to pass a tax overhaul that is now making its way through Congress, whatever the outcome of the volatile senate race in Alabama.

Critics Hit GOP Tax Plan for Small Businesses, Partnerships, Developers

Lawmakers and tax lawyers are raising doubts about a crucial piece of the Senate tax plan that would affect small businesses, partnerships and real-estate developers.

Default in Venezuela: What's Next

Venezuela has been falling behind on debt payments in its prolonged economic crisis. The country has said it wants to restructure its remaining debt, but observers say Venezuela's debt crisis could be one of the most complicated in history.

BOE's Cunliffe Says He Voted Against Rate Rise on Weak Wage Growth

Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for financial stability at the Bank of England, said he voted against the U.K. central bank's November interest-rate increase because of weak wage growth.

Japan Extends Growth Streak to Seven Quarters

The Japanese economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.4% in the most recent quarter, marking its longest growth streak in 16 years with help from stronger global demand.

Meek Australian Wages Growth Stymies Recovery

Australian workers remain mired in a world of wage stagnation, which could hold back recovery in the resource-rich economy and sideline the central bank for longer.

Indonesia Central Bank Likely to Hold Rates Steady

Bank Indonesia is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, maintaining an accommodative stance to support the economy.

November 15, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)