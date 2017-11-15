Global Stock Declines Worsen; Commodities Weigh

Asian stock declines deepened in afternoon trading Wednesday, as recent global weakness and a pullback in commodity prices reversed some of October's big gains.

Japan Extends Growth Streak to Seven Quarters

The Japanese economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.4% in the most recent quarter, marking its longest growth streak in 16 years with help from stronger global demand.

Meek Australian Wages Growth Stymies Recovery

Australian workers remain mired in a world of wage stagnation, which could hold back recovery in the resource-rich economy and sideline the central bank for longer.

Default in Venezuela: What's Next

Venezuela has been falling behind on debt payments in its prolonged economic crisis. The country has said it wants to restructure its remaining debt, but observers say Venezuela's debt crisis could be one of the most complicated in history.

White House Weighs Former Pimco CEO El-Erian for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering economist Mohamed El-Erian as one of several candidates to potentially to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman.

Fed's Bostic: Gradual Rate Rises Appropriate Over Next Several Years

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday the U.S. central bank should press forward with interest-rate rises.

Fed's Bullard Repeats Opposition to Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated his long-held belief that weak inflation means the central bank shouldn't be contemplating another rise in interest rates.

BOE's Cunliffe Says He Voted Against Rate Rise on Weak Wage Growth

Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for financial stability at the Bank of England, said he voted against the U.K. central bank's November interest-rate increase because of weak wage growth.

Pence Presses CEOs to Help Sell Tax Overhaul

Vice President Mike Pence said he believes that Republicans will secure the votes to pass a tax overhaul that is now making its way through Congress, whatever the outcome of the volatile senate race in Alabama.

Democratic Regulator at CFTC Signals Openness to Tweaking Some Rules

Russ Behnam, the lone Democratic member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, signaled Tuesday that he is open to revising some postcrisis rules, while also vowing to protect the core regime put in place during the Obama administration.

