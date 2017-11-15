Activist Peltz Narrowly Wins P&G Board Seat, New Count Shows

Activist investor Nelson Peltz won a proxy fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble by a slim 43,000 vote margin, a preliminary report says, weeks after the company had declared victory in fending off his bid.

Target's Sales Rise, but Spending Pinches Profit

Target posted higher quarterly sales but profit fell and the retailer gave a disappointing earnings outlook for the holiday period, as the big-box chain spends heavily to revamp stores, lower prices and raise wages.

Cisco Guides Return to Revenue Growth

Cisco Systems said Wednesday it expects revenue to grow in the current quarter for the first time since late 2015, as it continues a strategic shift away from its legacy hardware and into sales of software and services.

Airbus, Boeing Seal More Than $75 Billion in Orders

Airbus and Boeing secured more than $75 billion in single-aisle plane commitments, demonstrating unrelenting appetite for their most popular planes from discount carriers.

Weinstein Co. Sells 'Paddington 2' Rights as It Explores Options

The troubled film studio Weinstein Co. is getting a cash infusion from an animated bear to help it stay afloat.

Toys 'R' Us Seeks to Pay $16 Million in Bonuses to Top Execs

Toys 'R' Us, which filed for bankruptcy in September, is seeking court approval to pay $16 million in bonuses to its senior leadership, including Chief Executive David Brandon.

Vanguard Predicts a Record $350 Billion In New Cash

Vanguard Group is on pace to collect a record one-year total of $350 billion in investor cash by the end of 2017, Chief Executive F. William McNabb III said after a shareholder meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Mexico's Pemex to Revamp Gas Stations as Competition Steps Up

Mexico's state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos is revamping its network of franchised service stations and will use its advantages to offer competitive prices.

Elon Musk Plugs Tesla's New Truck Even as Model 3 Faces Delays

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will be pitching an unconventional idea to capture the imagination of investors even as his company is grinding through "production hell" with the Model 3 sedan.

Intelligence Firm Used By Harvey Weinstein Resurfaces In Toronto Suit

West Face Capital Inc. filed a motion with an Ontario court seeking an order to stop Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube from continuing alleged attempts to covertly obtain confidential information from the Toronto firm's former and current employees.

