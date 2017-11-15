Why a DOJ vs. AT&T-Time Warner Case Could Be a Close Call

Continue Reading Below

If the Justice Department sues to block AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner, it would mark one of the most ambitious antitrust cases in decades and likely lead to a court battle that would be hard to handicap.

New Deutsche Bank Investor Cerberus Doubles Down on German Lenders

U.S. private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management on Wednesday disclosed a 3% stake in Deutsche Bank AG, deepening its bets on European banks and the German economy.

Chemical Plant Owners Urged to Prepare for Worst-Case Flooding

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is warning that many industrial sites where hazardous materials are stored may not be adequately prepared for extreme weather events.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai Steers Toward Diesel SUV Offering

Hyundai Motor on said it plans to sell a diesel-powered sport-utility vehicle by 2020, the latest car company aiming to revive U.S. interest in the diesel technology in the wake of Volkswagen AG's emissions scandal.

Viacom, Charter Strike Carriage Deal

Media giant Viacom and cable operator Charter Communications have finalized an agreement to deliver Viacom's networks to Charter's 16.6 million Spectrum cable subscribers.

Target's Sales Rise, but Spending Pinches Profits

Target posted higher quarterly sales but profits fell and the retailer gave a disappointing earnings outlook for the holiday period, as the big-box chain spends heavily to revamp stores, lower prices and raise wages.

Alibaba to Reassign Digital Media and Entertainment Unit Head

Alibaba Group Holding is reassigning the head of its struggling digital media and entertainment arm after just over a year on the job.

SandRidge Energy Confirms $746 Million Deal to Buy Bonanza Creek

SandRidge Energy said Wednesday it has reached a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy for $746 million in cash and stock.

Airbus, Boeing Seal More Than $75 Billion in Orders

Airbus and Boeing secured more than $75 billion in single-aisle plane commitments, demonstrating unrelenting appetite for their most popular planes from discount carriers.

Acorda Therapeutics Reports Five Deaths in Study

Acorda Therapeutics has stopped enrolling new patients in a clinical trial of its Parkinson's disease-drug tozadenant after reporting five deaths in treatment studies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)