Airbus, Boeing Seal More Than $75 Billion in Orders

Airbus and Boeing secured more than $75 billion in single-aisle plane commitments, demonstrating unrelenting appetite for their most popular planes from discount carriers as the airlines lock in deals to support growth for years to come.

Tencent Profit Rises Nearly 70% on Mobile-Games Growth

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings said third-quarter net profit surged thanks to advertising revenue gains and strong growth at its mobile-gaming and digital-content divisions.

With Two Price Tags From SoftBank, What Is Uber Really Worth?

SoftBank is shooting for a multibillion-dollar stake in Uber by paying one price to the company and a lower one to its shareholders-an unusual approach at such a grand scale that raises the question of what Uber is actually worth.

Stitch Fix Co-Founder to Reap Millions in IPO; Her Ex-Partner Is a Footnote

Katrina Lake started Stitch Fix, a personal-shopping startup preparing to go public this week, seeking a valuation as high as $2 billion. But she wasn't alone: A co-founder has been scrubbed from most company records.

Time Inc. to Launch Sports Illustrated TV

Time Inc. will launch a subscription streaming service Thursday built around its iconic sports publication, as the company tries to counter punishing economics in its legacy business with bets on digital media and video.

Carlyle Eyes Varo Energy IPO Valuing It at Around $2 Billion

Varo Energy's owners, including U.S. private equity giant Carlyle Group and commodities trader Vitol Group, are eyeing an initial public offering next year that could value the European oil refiner around $2 billion.

Cardinal Health Pulls Back From China

The U.S. pharmaceutical company, which has taken a hit from falling generic-drug prices, is unloading its distribution operations as Beijing tightens oversight of the industry.

SandRidge Energy Nears Deal to Buy Bonanza Creek Energy

SandRidge Energy Inc. is nearing an agreement to buy Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. for about $750 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Retail Chain Forever 21 Warns of Data Breach

Forever 21 Inc. said Tuesday that unauthorized users may have gained access to its payment systems, potentially exposing the credit-card information of customers who shopped in some of the fashion retailer's stores.

GE Shares Have a Second Bad Day

General Electric Co. shares tumbled 5.9% on Tuesday, causing the conglomerate to lose its crown as the biggest U.S. industrial company as Wall Street digests a turnaround plan announced Monday.

November 15, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)