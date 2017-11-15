AT&T Wireless Customers Report Network Problems

Continue Reading Below

AT&T's wireless network suffered a widespread failure Wednesday night that prevented some customers from placing or receiving calls.

Wilbur Ross Sued Over Fees By Firm's Former Executives

Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross and the firm he founded were sued by three of his former colleagues who say WL Ross & Co. pocketed management fees from the general partnerships that handled its private-equity investments.

Activist Peltz Narrowly Wins P&G Board Seat, New Count Shows

Activist investor Nelson Peltz won a proxy fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble by a slim 43,000 vote margin, a preliminary report says, weeks after the company had declared victory in fending off his bid.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Weinstein Co. Sells 'Paddington 2' Rights as It Explores Options

The troubled film studio Weinstein Co. is getting a cash infusion from an animated bear to help it stay afloat.

Toys 'R' Us Seeks to Pay $16 Million in Bonuses to Top Execs

Toys 'R' Us, which filed for bankruptcy in September, is seeking court approval to pay $16 million in bonuses to its senior leadership, including Chief Executive David Brandon.

Cisco Guides Return to Revenue Growth

Cisco Systems said Wednesday it expects revenue to grow in the current quarter for the first time since late 2015, as it continues a strategic shift away from its legacy hardware and into sales of software and services.

Vanguard Predicts a Record $350 Billion in New Cash

Vanguard Group is on pace to collect a record one-year total of $350 billion in investor cash by the end of 2017, Chief Executive F. William McNabb III said after a shareholder meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Mexico's Pemex to Revamp Gas Stations as Competition Steps Up

Mexico's state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos is revamping its network of franchised service stations and will use its advantages to offer competitive prices.

Elon Musk Plugs Tesla's New Truck Even as Model 3 Faces Delays

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will be pitching an unconventional idea to capture the imagination of investors even as his company is grinding through "production hell" with the Model 3 sedan.

Intelligence Firm Used By Harvey Weinstein Resurfaces In Toronto Suit

West Face Capital Inc. filed a motion with an Ontario court seeking an order to stop Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube from continuing alleged attempts to covertly obtain confidential information from the Toronto firm's former and current employees.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)