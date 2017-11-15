SandRidge Energy Nears Deal to Buy Bonanza Creek Energy

SandRidge Energy Inc. is nearing an agreement to buy Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. for about $750 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Retail Chain Forever 21 Warns of Data Breach

Forever 21 Inc. said Tuesday that unauthorized users may have gained access to its payment systems, potentially exposing the credit-card information of customers who shopped in some of the fashion retailer's stores.

GE Shares Have a Second Bad Day

General Electric Co. shares tumbled 5.9% on Tuesday, causing the conglomerate to lose its crown as the biggest U.S. industrial company as Wall Street digests a turnaround plan announced Monday.

Wells Fargo Trims Small-Business Card-Processing Unit

Wells Fargo laid off about 50 employees as it continues to restructure its credit-card processing business geared toward small-business customers, a bank spokeswoman said.

Women's Apparel Retailer Fashion to Figure Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Plus size women's apparel chain Fashion to Figure has become the latest retailer to seek bankruptcy protection with plans to sell itself to a pair of liquidators.

Argentine Online Retailer MercadoLibre in Tax Dispute

The founder of MercadoLibre Inc., one of Latin America's leading online retail service giants, said the company might consider moving its headquarters from Argentina after finding itself at the center of a dispute with the country's tax agency.

U.S. Court Recognizes Takata's Japanese Restructuring

A U.S. bankruptcy judge Tuesday granted formal recognition to Takata Corp.'s Japanese court restructuring proceeding, a step forward for the company as it works to address massive damage claims tied to defective air-bag parts.

Fox Sports Joint Venture Is Tied to Bribes Around Soccer Events, Witness Says

An executive with a joint venture partly owned by Fox Sports signed a phony contract with an Argentine media company to facilitate $3.7 million in bribes to South American soccer executives, according to evidence in the FIFA corruption trial.

SL Green Agrees to Sell 43% Stake in 1515 Broadway in Manhattan to Allianz

SL Green Realty Corp. has agreed to sell a 43% stake in a Times Square office tower to Allianz Real Estate in a deal that values the 1.86 million square foot tower at $1.95 billion, the companies said.

CFTC Fines Norway's Statoil, Citing Market Manipulation

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Tuesday that it fined Norway's Statoil ASA $4 million for attempting to manipulate energy markets in 2011.

