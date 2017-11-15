Materials Lower on Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers fell as a wave of risk aversion hurt the sectors that have gained the most during this year's global market rally.

After a long runup, the price of copper has fallen this week, partly because of surprisingly weak Chinese industrial-output data.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is warning that many industrial sites where hazardous materials are stored may not be adequately prepared for extreme weather events, highlighting the issues that arose in chemical plants around Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

November 15, 2017 16:58 ET (21:58 GMT)