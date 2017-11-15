Malaysia's Sime Darby Announces New Board and Senior Leadership

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian plantations-to-automotive conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd. (4197.KU) said Wednesday that it will be helmed by a new board and senior leadership, effective Dec. 1.

The announcement follows the listings of Sime Darby Plantation Bhd. and Sime Darby Property Bhd. as separate entities on Nov. 30, according to statement issued by Sime Darby. The listings are de-merger exercise and won't raise new money.

Looking ahead, Sime Darby said it will focus on its trading businesses in the motors and heavy-equipment sectors. The company will also be involved in the logistics and health-care industries.

Sime Darby shares ended 0.3% lower at MYR9.00 ahead of the announcement.

November 15, 2017 06:20 ET (11:20 GMT)