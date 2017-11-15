Health Care Lower on Affordable Care Act Maneuvers -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as Republican legislators threatened to amend the Affordable Care Act as part of their tax-cut bill.

Continue Reading Below

The latest Republican proposal would repeal the mandate for individuals to buy health insurance, saving the U.S. billions of dollars on insurance subsidies and likely leaving millions uninsured.

Shares of Accorda Therapeutics slid after the drug developer reported five deaths in treatment studies related to a clinical trial of its Parkinson's disease drug tozadenant.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 16:55 ET (21:55 GMT)