Financials Slightly Higher on Rates View -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose slightly as traders bet interest rates would steadily climb.

U.S. private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management disclosed a 3% stake in the largest German bank Deutsche Bank, a vote of confidence in that nation's banking system that followed an earlier investment in the second-largest German lender Commerzbank.

Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said he plans to leave his job at the end of November, ending a six-year tenure as the first head of a regulatory agency created after the financial crisis.

November 15, 2017 17:07 ET (22:07 GMT)