Deutsche Bank: Cerberus Holds 3% Stake in Bank

Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) said Wednesday that U.S. fund Cerberus has taken a 3% stake in the German lender.

"We welcome every investor who believes in the value potential of the Deutsche Bank share," the bank said.

The stake makes Cerberus one of Deutsche Bank's biggest shareholders, after HNA Group Co. and BlackRock Inc., according to the bank's website.

The fund also holds a stake in Germany's Commerzbank AG (CBK.XE) of about 5%.

November 15, 2017 08:42 ET (13:42 GMT)