Correction to Federal Reserve Headline, Article

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, in remarks Wednesday, suggested the Federal Reserve needs to dispel the view that its 2% inflation target is a ceiling. The headline "Evans: Fed Has Been Acting Like 2% Price Target Is Ceiling," at 3 a.m. ET, should have said "Evans: Fed Has Been Acting Like 2% Inflation Target Is Ceiling." Also, Mr. Evans has signaled his anxiety over inflation staying below the inflation target. The article under the headline incorrectly referred to it as a price target. (Nov. 15)
November 15, 2017 12:43 ET (17:43 GMT)