AT&T Wireless Customers Report Network Problems

AT&T Inc.'s wireless network suffered a widespread failure Wednesday night that prevented some customers from placing or receiving calls.

"We are aware of an issue affecting some users' ability to make certain wireless calls," an AT&T spokesman said. "These users should restart their devices, which should resolve the issue."

The company didn't detail the failure's root cause or number of people affected. Many customer complaints on social media focused on problems among its iPhone users.

AT&T has more than 90 million wireless subscribers in the U.S., making it the country's No. 2 cellphone carrier behind rival Verizon Communications Inc.

November 15, 2017 20:44 ET (01:44 GMT)