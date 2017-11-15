AstraZeneca Asthma Drug Fasenra Receives FDA Approval

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Wednesday that its Fasenra drug for the treatment of asthma has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on the results of a phase 3 program.

The pharmaceutical company said the program showed a reduction of up to 51% in the annual asthma exacerbation rate, significant improvement in lung function, and allowed for a median 75% reduction in steroid use in patients.

The FDA approved the drug for patients 12 years and older, with severe asthma driven by eosinophilic inflammation, AstraZeneca reported.

