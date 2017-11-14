Telecoms Down on Deal Trepidation - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down amid trepidation on the outlook for major deals. Shares of Time Warner, whose merger arrangement with AT&T has yet to receive regulatory approval, ticked down. Telecom companies are among those poised to benefit the most from the corporate tax cuts that Republicans are trying to pass in Congress, according to one strategist. "The telecommunications services and utilities sectors, which operate almost exclusively in the U.S., currently have the highest effective tax rates," of the 10 Standard & Poor's 500 sectors, said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.
