Sun Pharma Last Quarter Net Profit Plunges 59%

MUMBAI – India's largest drug firm, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., reported a 59% drop in net profit, in its last quarter, on declining revenue.
The generic drug maker reported a net profit of 9.12 billion Indian rupees ($139 million) in the July-September period, compared with INR22.35 billion a year earlier. However, that was better than the INR8.27 billion estimated by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Its revenue was INR65.90 billion, a drop of 15% compared with a year earlier.
The company has been facing a slowdown in its biggest market, the U.S., due to regulatory issues and pricing pressure.
Write to Debiprasad Nayak at debiprasad.nayak@wsj.com
November 14, 2017 06:35 ET (11:35 GMT)