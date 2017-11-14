Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to Buy Cardinal Health's Unit for US$557 Million

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. (2607.HK) plans to buy the pharmaceutical distribution network of U.S. company Cardinal Health Inc. in Hong Kong and mainland China for US$557 million.

Continue Reading Below

The Hong Kong listed pharmaceutical company said Wednesday that it has agreed to buy the entire interest in Cardinal Health's unit -Cardinal Health (L) Co. in a bid to broaden the coverage of its distribution network in China and build up direct-to-pharmacy chain with specialty brands.

Cardinal Health (L) Co. operates 14 direct sales companies and 17 distribution and operation centres in China with a total storage area of around 146,000 square meters and around 7,000 square meters cold storage capacity, it said.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 20:15 ET (01:15 GMT)