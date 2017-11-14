Senate GOP Tax Plan to Include Repeal of ACA Individual Mandate

Senate Republicans signaled they would seek as part of their tax-overhaul package a repeal of the Affordable Care Act requirement that most Americans have insurance coverage.

Venezuelan Bonds Fall Further After Default Determination

Venezuelan bonds, already trading at distressed levels, fell further on Tuesday after a credit-rating firm a day earlier declared the nation in default on missed interest payments.

Stocks Decline as Commodities Slump

Shares of oil-and-gas firms, chemicals companies and miners dragged down major stock indexes.

Fed's Bostic: Gradual Rate Rises Appropriate Over Next Several Years

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday the U.S. central bank should press forward with interest-rate rises.

White House Weighs Former Pimco CEO El-Erian for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering economist Mohamed El-Erian as one of several candidates to potentially to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman.

Canada Steps Up Fight Over U.S. Lumber Tariffs

Canada said it intends to escalate its legal fight against the U.S. Commerce Department's decision to slap tariffs of roughly 20% or more on Canadian lumber imports.

Democratic Regulator at CFTC Signals Openness to Tweaking Some Rules

Russ Behnam, the lone Democratic member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, signaled Tuesday that he is open to revising some postcrisis rules, while also vowing to protect the core regime put in place during the Obama administration.

U.S. Manufacturing Rides Rising Tide

American manufacturing has picked up pace over the last 12 months thanks to steady global economic growth, a rise in energy and other commodity prices, and increased confidence.

House Votes to Overhaul Flood-Insurance Program

The House voted largely along party lines to revamp the federal flood-insurance program, which expires in December and has struggled in recent years to keep pace with record disaster payouts.

Mall Short Sellers Feel Some Pain

Short sellers of mall operators have gotten pounded over the past week as expectations of corporate takeouts and heightened activist investor interest in landlords of class-A malls drives up share prices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)