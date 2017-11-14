Top Central Bankers Defend Stimulus Efforts

The leaders of four major central banks defended their sweeping stimulus policies and discussed how words themselves have become a vital tool to guide advanced economies out of the financial-crisis era.

U.S. Producer Prices Rose in October

The producer-price index increased 0.4% in October from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. When excluding the more volatile food and energy parts of the measure, so-called core prices were also up 0.4% in October.

Manufacturing Picks Up While Waiting for Trump's Policy Promises

American manufacturing has improved during the year since Donald Trump's election, despite a lack of promised policy changes aimed at lifting the sector's fortunes.

High-Yield Canary Isn't Singing About Markets Doom

The recent junk-bond selloff was mainly confined to lower-rated credits and telecommunication companies, a fact that may give relief to those worried about contagion into other risky markets.

Small-Business Optimism Index Rises in October

Optimism among U.S. small-business owners inched up in October, according to a report Tuesday, as more owners said they expect better sales in the months ahead and believe it is a good time to expand their operations.

Europe Stocks Set for Sixth Straight Session of Declines

European stocks were on track for a sixth consecutive session of declines, while weaker commodity prices and disappointing Chinese economic data weighed down bourses in Asia.

With a Tweak, Earnings Look Even Better

Take away the losses that insurers suffered from hurricanes and earthquakes, and S&P 500 earnings grew at a double-digit rate in the third quarter.

German, Italian Growth Add Fuel to Eurozone Recovery

The German and Italian economies moved up a gear in the third quarter, aided by an increase in demand for their exports, as the eurozone's $10 trillion economy remained on course for its strongest year since 2007.

Chinese Bond Rout Continues as 10-Year Yield Touches 4%

The 10-year government bond yield briefly hit a fresh three-year high of 4.01%, crossing a psychologically important level, before ending the day at 3.97%.

November 14, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)