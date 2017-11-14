German Economy Accelerates, Driven by Strong Exports

German GDP grew 3.3% in the third quarter in annualized terms, underpinned by a pickup in global demand and higher corporate investment.

China's Indicators Point to Slowing Economy

With the Chinese leadership's 2017 growth target secure, the economy showed signs of slowing in October after Beijing dialed back stimulus efforts and closed northern factories around a big Communist Party meeting.

European Stocks Steady After Losing Streak

European stocks appeared to steady after five sessions of declines, even as weaker commodity prices and disappointing Chinese economic data weighed down bourses in Asia.

Oil-Price Recovery Threatened by Weak Demand, Says IEA

The International Energy Agency has lowered its global oil demand forecasts for this year and next, in contrast to OPEC, which has just raised them.

Talking Markets: Bond Buybacks in Vogue For European Companies

What do a U.K. retailer, a U.S. telecom, a Greek cement maker, a Swedish power company, a Swiss pharmaceutical and a French toll-road operator have in common? They recently engaged in euro and sterling bond buybacks.

Now Is Time to Lay Out New Policy Tool Kit, Fed's Evans Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Tuesday central bankers need to start formalizing their unconventional monetary policy tool kit before the next round of troubles begins.

Mnuchin Says Trump Won't Bend on Corporate Tax Rate of 20%

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration wouldn't support tax legislation with a corporate tax rate of more than 20% as part of any future compromise between the House and the Senate.

The Real 'War on Coal' Is in China

China's president Xi Jinping has made a commitment to a "better" - not just richer - life for Chinese citizens. That, combined with slowing industry in China, spells trouble for the dirtiest type of fuel.

China Housing Sales by Value Dip 3.4% in October

Housing sales by value in October were 3.4% lower from a year earlier, according to calculations made by The Wall Street Journal based on National Bureau of Statistics data released Tuesday.

Australian Business Conditions Hit Record High in October

Australian business conditions surged to a record high in October on the back of a jump in profits and improved trading conditions led by manufacturing.

