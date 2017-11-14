Global Markets Slip, Australia Dragged by Commodity Stocks

Global equity markets were lower in Asia on Tuesday, as a pullback in commodity shares dragged Australia's benchmark index lower, while tighter liquidity weighed on Chinese stocks.

Mnuchin Says Trump Won't Bend on Corporate Tax Rate of 20%

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration wouldn't support tax legislation with a corporate tax rate of more than 20% as part of any future compromise between the House and the Senate.

China's Indicators Point to Slowing Economy

With the Chinese leadership's 2017 growth target secure, the economy showed signs of slowing in October after Beijing dialed back stimulus efforts and closed northern factories around a big Communist Party meeting.

China Housing Sales by Value Dip 3.4% in October

Housing sales by value in October were 3.4% lower from a year earlier, according to calculations made by The Wall Street Journal based on National Bureau of Statistics data released Tuesday.

Australian Business Conditions Hit Record High in October

Australian business conditions surged to a record high in October on the back of a jump in profits and improved trading conditions led by manufacturing.

S&P Rules Venezuela in Default on Interest Payment

Venezuela was ruled in default on a missed interest payment by S&P Global Ratings, pushing the cash-strapped South American country and its creditors one step closer to a reckoning of its $150 billion debt load.

BOJ's Kuroda Says Easy-Money Policies to Persist to Ensure Higher Inflation

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that the central bank will continue its monetary-easing efforts to ensure that it meets its 2% inflation target.

Dollar Improving Against Emerging-Market Currencies

The dollar edged higher Monday against a broad range of emerging market currencies, buoyed by a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields

Number of Systemically Important Banks to Decline Under Senate Deal

Dozens of banks received the biggest signal yet that they may soon be freed from some of the most onerous rules put in place after the financial crisis, as lawmakers from both parties agreed to a plan that would enact sweeping changes to current law.

U.S. Ran $63 Billion Budget Deficit in October

The U.S. government ran a $63 billion budget deficit in October, as government spending outpaced revenue collection at the start of the fiscal year.

November 14, 2017 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)