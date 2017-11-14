HSBC to Pay $352 Million to Resolve French Probe

Continue Reading Below

HSBC said its Swiss private-banking unit will pay EUR300 million ($352 million) to resolve charges that it helped clients evade taxes in France.

Wells Fargo Trims Small-Business Card-Processing Unit

Wells Fargo laid off about 50 employees as it continues to restructure its credit-card processing business geared toward small-business customers, a bank spokeswoman said.

TJX Breaks Eight-Year Sales Growth Streak

TJX, which operates TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores, didn't increase its same-store sales for the first time since 2009.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil's JBS Expects to Finish Asset Sale Program by Year-End

Troubled Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA said it expects to wrap up its asset-sale plan by the end of the year, and might not need to further renegotiate bank loans.

Foxconn's Profit Down 39% Amid iPhone Production Woes

Foxconn Technology Group posted a 39% drop in quarterly net profit amid production challenges dogging its largest customer-Apple-over the new iPhone X.

CFTC Fines Norway's Statoil, Citing Market Manipulation

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Tuesday that it fined Norway's Statoil ASA $4 million for attempting to manipulate energy markets in 2011.

Paris Scoffs at Airbnb Plan to Curb Illegal Rentals

Airbnb plans to curb rentals of some of its most popular listings in the French capital, expanding its bid to placate regulators in the U.S. and Europe-but not enough to satisfy some city officials here.

SL Green Agrees to Sell 43% Stake in 1515 Broadway in Manhattan to Allianz

SL Green Realty Corp. has agreed to sell a 43% stake in a Times Square office tower to Allianz Real Estate in a deal that values the 1.86 million square foot tower at $1.95 billion, the companies said.

Puerto Rico Utility Spurned Advice on Whitefish Deal

Puerto Rico's power company didn't follow its lawyers' advice when it agreed to a $300 million grid-construction contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings.

Second Activist Investor Buys Stake in Mall Owner Taubman

Hedge fund Elliott Management has acquired a stake in luxury mall owner Taubman Centers Inc., making it the second activist investor seeking changes at the real-estate investment trust.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)