HSBC to Pay $352 Million to Resolve French Probe

Continue Reading Below

HSBC said its Swiss private-banking unit will pay EUR300 million ($352 million) to resolve charges that it helped clients evade taxes in France.

Brazil's JBS Expects to Finish Asset Sale Program by Year-End

Troubled Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA said it expects to wrap up its asset-sale plan by the end of the year, and might not need to further renegotiate bank loans.

Foxconn's Profit Down 39% Amid iPhone Production Woes

Foxconn Technology Group posted a 39% drop in quarterly net profit amid production challenges dogging its largest customer-Apple-over the new iPhone X.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Scoffs at Airbnb Plan to Curb Illegal Rentals

Airbnb plans to curb rentals of some of its most popular listings in the French capital, expanding its bid to placate regulators in the U.S. and Europe-but not enough to satisfy some city officials here.

Puerto Rico Utility Spurned Advice on Whitefish Deal

Puerto Rico's government power company didn't follow its lawyers' advice when it agreed to a $300 million grid-construction contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings.

TJX Posts Slowest Sales Growth Since 2009

Discount retailer TJX, which operates TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores, didn't increase its same-store sales for the first time since 2009.

Amazon Sells Hardware to Cloud Partner in China to Comply With Law

Amazon.com is selling computing equipment used for its cloud services in China to its local partner, Beijing Sinnet Technology, to meet government regulations.

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Raises Guidance for Year

Home Depot reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates and increased its guidance for the year partly because of hurricane-related business.

Mario Bros. Set to Jump to Big Screen in Deal with Universal's Illumination

Illumination Entertainment, which makes animated films for Universal Pictures, is close to an agreement with Nintendo to make an animated "Super Mario Bros." movie based on the 32-year-old videogame series.

At Last, Deutsche Bank CEO and Big Shareholder Meet

Deutsche Bank's John Cryan met last week with the CEO of the lender's biggest investor, HNA, one month after the Journal reported on his resistance to engage with the Chinese conglomerate.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)