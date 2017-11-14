HSBC to Pay $352 Million to Resolve Tax Probe Into Swiss Bank

HSBC said its Swiss private-banking unit will pay $352 million to resolve an investigation launched by French authorities into tax-related matters involving clients of its Swiss bank.

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Raises Guidance for Year

Home Depot reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates and increased its guidance for the year partly because of hurricane-related business.

Foxconn's Profit Down 39% Amid iPhone Production Woes

Foxconn Technology Group posted a 39% drop in quarterly net profit amid production challenges dogging its largest customer-Apple-over the new iPhone X.

Paris Scoffs at Airbnb Plan to Curb Illegal Rentals

Airbnb plans to curb rentals of some of its most popular listings in the French capital, expanding its bid to placate regulators in the U.S. and Europe-but not enough to satisfy some city officials here.

TJX Posts Slowest Sales Growth Since 2009

Discount retailer TJX, which operates TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores, didn't increase its same-store sales for the first time since 2009.

Amazon to Sell Part of Its Cloud Business in China

Amazon.com said it would sell computing equipment used for its cloud services in China to its local partner, Beijing Sinnet Technology.

At Last, Deutsche Bank CEO and Big Shareholder Meet

Deutsche Bank's John Cryan met last week with the CEO of the lender's biggest investor, HNA, one month after the Journal reported on his resistance to engage with the Chinese conglomerate.

Puerto Rico Utility Spurned Advice on Whitefish Deal

Puerto Rico's government power company didn't follow its lawyers' advice when it agreed to a $300 million grid-construction contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings.

Weinstein Co. Directors Dispute Lawyer Boies's Role

Star lawyer David Boies fended off concerns of Weinstein Co. directors about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment and assault without alerting them he was in business with Weinstein Co., according to two board members.

Madison Square Garden Seeks Buyer for WNBA Team New York Liberty

The Madison Square Garden Co. is looking to sell its Women's National Basketball Association franchise, the New York Liberty.

November 14, 2017