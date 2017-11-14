Amazon to Sell Part of Its Cloud Business in China

Continue Reading Below

Amazon.com said it would sell computing equipment used for its cloud services in China to its local partner, Beijing Sinnet Technology.

Airbnb Aims to Placate Paris Regulators With Rental Cap

Airbnb will start automatically capping the number days a year that hosts can rent out dwellings in parts of central Paris, expanding its bid to placate regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

Vodafone Raises Guidance

Vodafone said it was raising its outlook for fiscal 2018, following a strong performance in the first half of the year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tesco Merger with Booker Provisionally Cleared

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority provisionally cleared a merger between Tesco and wholesaler Booker, noting that the two companies don't compete head-to-head in most of their activities.

Digital Pills That Talk to Your Doctor Are Here

U.S. authorities approved an antipsychotic pill that signals smartphones when it reaches the gut so doctors can track whether patients are taking their medication.

Russia-Backed Network RT Denies Kremlin Influence, Demurs on Ownership

The Kremlin-backed television network RT submitted foreign agent filings to the U.S. Department of Justice in which its U.S.-based general manager claimed not to know who owns the channel and said the network doesn't try to influence anyone's views.

Weinstein Co. Directors Dispute Lawyer Boies's Role

Star lawyer David Boies fended off concerns of Weinstein Co. directors about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment and assault without alerting them he was in business with Weinstein Co., according to two board members.

French Insurer AXA Files for IPO of U.S. Unit

French insurance company AXA SA has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering of its U.S. life-insurance operations.

Roark Capital Makes Offer to Buy Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has received a takeover bid valued at more than $2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

New CFO as Bank of New York Mellon's CEO Makes Changes

The bank reshuffled its management Monday as a first step in new Chief Executive Charles Scharf's bid to put his stamp on the custody bank.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)