Amazon to Sell Its China Cloud-Computing Business

Continue Reading Below

Beijing Sinnet, Amazon's cloud-computing partner in China, said it will buy Amazon Web Services' China business for as much $300 million.

Digital Pills That Talk to Your Doctor Are Here

An antipsychotic pill signals smartphones when it reaches the gut so doctors can track whether patients are taking their medication.

Russia-Backed Network RT Denies Kremlin Influence, Demurs on Ownership

The Kremlin-backed television network RT submitted foreign agent filings to the U.S. Department of Justice in which its U.S.-based general manager claimed not to know who owns the channel and said the network doesn't try to influence anyone's views.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Weinstein Co. Directors Dispute Lawyer Boies's Role

Star lawyer David Boies fended off concerns of Weinstein Co. directors about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment and assault without alerting them he was in business with Weinstein Co., according to two board members.

French Insurer AXA Files For IPO of U.S. Unit

French insurance company AXA SA has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering of its U.S. life-insurance operations.

New CFO as Bank of New York Mellon's CEO Makes Changes

The bank reshuffled its management Monday as a first step in new Chief Executive Charles Scharf's bid to put his stamp on the custody bank.

Cumulus Discloses Details on Debt-for-Equity Swap With Bondholders

Cumulus Media said a group of bondholders has agreed to pump $350 million of new capital into the struggling radio station operator after the company missed an interest payment on Nov. 1.

Weinstein Co. Lender Sues to Recover $45 Million Loan

A lender is suing the Weinstein Co. seeking the immediate repayment of a $45 million loan it says came due after the movie studio fired co-chairman Harvey Weinstein in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and assault.

Credit Suisse to Pay $135 Million to Settle Allegations of Improper Foreign-Exchange Activity

Credit Suisse Group AG will pay a $135 million fine to settle allegations it broke New York banking law by improperly working with other global banks, trading ahead of client orders and additional conduct that hurt its customers.

Calpers Takes Hard Look at 'Bigger and Fewer' Approach to Private Equity

More than two years ago, the California Public Employees' Retirement System said it was doling out bigger dollars to fewer investment managers to buy clout and fee breaks from Wall Street.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)