Foxconn's Profit Down 39% Amid iPhone Production Woes -- Update

Foxconn Technology Group posted a 39% drop in quarterly net profit amid production challenges dogging its largest customer -- Apple Inc. -- over the new iPhone X.

The iPhone X, which Foxconn assembles in China, went on sale this month after it was plagued by a series of production problems among Apple's suppliers. The troubles were centered around new technologies packed into Apple's latest smartphone.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., posted 21 billion New Taiwan dollars (about $695.5 million) in net profit in the three months to September, its statement showed Tuesday. That was lower than the NT$35.6 billion average estimate of analysts polled by the S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Quarterly revenue was NT$1.1 trillion, nearly flat from a year before.

Hon Hai doesn't give guidance or hold earnings conferences. Its shares closed down 0.9% on Tuesday.

Suppliers and contract electronics makers that rely heavily on Apple are often hit when production bottlenecks emerge in Apple products.

Pegatron Corp., which assembles the iPhone 8, said last week that its quarterly net profit fell 32.4%, which analysts attributed to components shortage and labor issues.

Apple released a trio of new phones this year. The iPhone X, with a price tag of around $1,000 went on sale on Nov. 3, six weeks after the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were released.

The production problems of the iPhone X included shortage of components used in the facial-recognition system and manufacturing difficulties over the organic light-emitting diode screens, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Production of the iPhone X is likely to rise in coming months. Apple's production volume rose around 3% in the third quarter to around 44 million iPhones from the previous quarter, research firm TrendForce said in a note. In the fourth quarter, that is expected to jump to 81 million phones, with the iPhone X expected to account for a third of that, TrendForce said.

