Diageo Issues Bonds for EUR1.28 Billion

Diageo PLC (DGE.LN) said Tuesday that it has launched fixed-rate euro-denominated bonds for a total of 1.28 billion euros ($1.49 billion).

The bonds--issued by Diageo Finance PLC and guaranteed by Diageo PLC--consist of EUR775 million of bonds due November 2020 with a coupon of 0.000%, and EUR500 million of bonds due June 2024 with a coupon of 0.500%.

The drinks manufacturer said that it will use the proceeds from the issuance for general corporate purposes.

November 14, 2017 02:55 ET (07:55 GMT)