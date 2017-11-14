Core CPI Seen Up 0.2% in October -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Oct +0.1% (24) +1.6%

0830 -- ex autos Oct +0.2% (24) +1.0%

0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Oct +0.1% (23) +0.5%

0830 -- ex food & energy M/M Oct +0.2% (23) +0.1%

0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Oct +2.0% (15) +2.2%

0830 -- ex food & energy Y/Y Oct +1.7% (17) +1.7%

0830 NY Fed Empire St Mfg Svy Nov 25.1 (11) 30.2

1000 Business Inventories Sep +0.0% (15) +0.7%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 11 235K (15) 239K

0830 Import Prices Oct +0.4% (10) +0.7%

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Nov 24.0 (13) 27.9

0915 Industrial Production Oct +0.6% (22) +0.3%

0915 Capacity Utilization Oct 76.4% (18) 76.0%

1000 Housing Mkt Index Nov 67 (13) 68

Friday 0830 Housing Starts Oct 1.18M (22) 1.13M

-- percent change Oct +4.4% -4.7%

0830 Building Permits Oct 1.25M (13) 1.215M

-- percent change Oct +2.9% -4.5%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Nov 20.0 (3) 23

Composite Index

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

